Peggy Joyce Gregg Holt, 81, of the St. James community, passed away Wednesday at her home after an extended illness.
She was born July 15, 1938, to James Carter and Suiva Neas Gregg.
She graduated from St. James High School in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart, Oscar Lee Holt.
She attended Greeneville Business School and was employed at the Greene County Co-op for many years. She was co-owner of the West Main Restaurant and was the bookkeeper for the restaurant.
She was very active in the life of St. James Lutheran Church and community. She was a member of Thrivent and WELCA. She was a talented artist and enjoyed creating beautiful oil paintings, which she shared with her friends and family.
She is survived by a sister: Linda Gammon; a brother: James (Carolyn) Gregg; brother-in-law: Jerry (Wanda) Holt; nieces: VeVette (David Jenkins) Turner, Christy (Staurt) Hoeke, Lori (Brian) Tanner, Carla (Todd) Reaves and Kelly Holt; nephews: Victor (Anita) Conner and Jeffrey (Traci) Holt; special friend: Wayne Gunter; great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She had no children of her own, but was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Oscar Holt; her parents; a nephew: Terrance Gregg; and a brother-in-law: Ronnie (Shelby) Holt.
The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Paula Smith officiating.
Interment will follow the funeral service at St. James Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Victor Connor, Cameron Connor, Colbie Conner, Paeton King, Glenn Shackelford and Staurt Hoeke.
Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery or the elevator fund.
The family expressed a thanks to Linda Gammon for her loving care of their sister and Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for their kindnesses.
