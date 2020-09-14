Peggy June Lowe Thomas, 82, passed away Friday afternoon at her home in Mosheim.
Peggy grew up in Greene County and was a prominent basketball player at McDonald High School.
She began her office management career with Sam Riley Chevrolet where she was employed 19 years. She then worked for Lawson Chevrolet beginning in 1978 until her retirement 32 years later.
Peggy was an active member of The Order of The Eastern Star for more than 60 years, holding many prominent offices including Worthy Matron. She also served as a Grand Representative for a neighboring Grand Chapter in North Carolina.
She also served her community as Notary Public for Greene County.
She was an establishing member of West Greene Free Will Baptist Church and later attended First Church of God as long as her health permitted. She served faithfully in the mission field, including numerous trips to Haiti. She was a beloved member of her family, church and community. Generously serving others was her greatest source of joy and her light will be missed by all the lives she touched.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Wallace Dewitt Thomas; grandchildren: Lincoln and Natalie Thomas, Thornton and Kayla Miller, and Holden Miller; four great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Emory, Jeremiah and Ellis Ruth Thomas; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Barbara Gilland, and Ella Mae and Harry Lunsford; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmie and Carolyn Lowe; a sister-in-law: Bertha Lowe Hammer; special family members: Gerald and Rebecca Roberts-Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Vincent Scott Thomas and Rodney Vance Thomas; her parents: Earl C. and Nora Mae Bible Lowe; two brothers: Randolph Lowe and Johnnie Lowe; and one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Blanche Lowe, Tommy Bowman and Geneva Hogan Lowe.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in West Greene FWBC Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gerald G. Miller, Thornton Miller, Keeley Lowe, Kenny Ray, Brett Purgason and Ken Price.
Honorary pallbearers will be Isaiah Thomas, Jeremiah Thomas and Holden Miller.