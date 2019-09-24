Peggy Pafford, 77, entered into eternal life Saturday while at Johnson City Medical Center with her children by her side.
Peggy was a loving sister, mother and nana, and her spirit will be carried on by her three children: Lisa Pafford, Lana Thorpe and Chuck Pafford; two grandchildren: Brooke Perez and Nikki Pafford; a great-grandson: Legend Zade Pafford; and siblings: Steve Russell, Joyce Broome, Judith Chubb, Jane Hathaway and Anita Ustler.
Her life was a blessing to many. She was loved beyond measure and will be truly missed.
Peggy was born June 28, 1942, the youngest of 11 children.
She left this earth for a better place, where there’s no more worry or pain. There to greet her will be her parents: Guy and Rebecca Jane Russell; and the siblings that preceded her in death: Dot Cerniglia, Barbara Fox, Carl Russell, Doyle Russell and Betty Kid.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.