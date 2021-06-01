Peggy Smith Reeser (Died: May 31, 2021) Jun 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peggy Smith Reeser, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison “Madi” Percell (Died: May 22, 2021) 3 Injured In Fiery Crash On Northbound I-81 Fire Burns Through Erwin Highway Church Henry Ronnie Martin Convicted Of Reckless Homicide Martin Murder Trial Begins in Criminal Court Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.