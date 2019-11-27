ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Sue Crittenden Brown, born Aug. 10, 1954, passed away Tuesday.
She was a member of Bible’s Chapel Church.
Mrs. Brown became a licensed practical nurse in 1978, an registered nurse in 1985, and was employed at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System for 26 years.
She loved horses and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bert Calvin and Eva Blanche Crittenden; a brother: Perry Cecil Crittenden; and a sister: Penny Gail Haun.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years: Johnny Hoss Brown; daughters: Crystal Seals and Dazi Brown; stepdaughters:, Debbie (Don) Hill and Sandy (Dave) Roach; a brother and sister-in-law: Marg and Charles Hughes; grandchildren: Noah, Nia and Nash Seals, Tyler Roach, Spencer Roach, Candice Whitson, Casie Wilson and Casha Mayberry; sisters: Patsy (Carol) Trent, Polly (Jimmy) Hartman, and Pansy Hannah; brothers: Porter (Tammi) Crittenden and Phil (Mitzi) Crittenden; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gary and Perry Crittenden, Heath Hughes, Keith Hughes, Chris Hughes and Eric Haun.
The family expressed a special thanks to John Calvin Horner, Amedysis Hospice, and all the staff of Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Phil Crittenden officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Courtney Cemetery.