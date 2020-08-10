Peggy Woodby, 79, of the McDonald community, passed away Thursday night, just one day shy of her 80th birthday.
She was a hardworking dairy farmer for more than 40 years, and still somehow found time to be a hands-on parent in her children’s school activities. She was also the McDonald/Mohawk community correspondent for the Greeneville Sun for several decades.
She is survived by her two daughters: Diana and Lynn Seay, and Sherry Woodby (the legend); four sons: David and Nikki Woodby Jr., Dustin and Kristy Woodby, Daniel Woodby and Jeremy Woodby; 17 grandchildren: Chastity Gray, Emily Taylor, Elizabeth Seay, David Heath Woodby, Elizabeth Lawson, Michael Lawson, Terah Woodby, Caleb Cutshaw, Aiden Woodby, Camden Woodby, Christopher Murdock, Steven Woodby, Angel Deeson, Madison Ball, Kylee Woodby, Weston Woodby and Carley Woodby; many great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Joyce Gheen, and Mary Garrison of Sugar Valley, Georgia; and a stepsister: Carol Ann Phelps.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David Woodby Sr.; a son: Kevin Dale Woodby; her father and mother: Roscoe and Thelma Stinnett; and a sister: Cindy Seals.
The family had a private family viewing, and will have a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Greene County Wood Ministry, c/o Amy Thomas, 80 Splatter Creek Road, Limestone, TN 37681.
