Pennie Waddell Knight, 58, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was employed by Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap.
Mrs. Knight was a member of Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Heather Knight; three grandchildren: Eli Good, Elynn and Elys Dickson; her father: Roy D. Waddell; one brother: Eddie Waddell; one sister and brother-in-law: Dollie and Curtiss Montgomery; four nieces; and her boyfriend: Jackie Hartman.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Frances Waddell; a brother: Jimmie Waddell; and her special dog: Gidget.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.