PENNIE WADDELL KNIGHT

Pennie Waddell Knight, 58, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was employed by Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap.

Mrs. Knight was a member of Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Survivors include one daughter: Heather Knight; three grandchildren: Eli Good, Elynn and Elys Dickson; her father: Roy D. Waddell; one brother: Eddie Waddell; one sister and brother-in-law: Dollie and Curtiss Montgomery; four nieces; and her boyfriend: Jackie Hartman.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Frances Waddell; a brother: Jimmie Waddell; and her special dog: Gidget.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private service.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.doughty-stevens.com.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

