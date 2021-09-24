Penny Lynn Ledesma, 73, of Mysinger Road, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday.
She was a retired mail clerk.
She attended Flag Branch Church of God and Newport First Church of God.
Survivors include her spouse: Joe Delores Ledesma; children: Tonya Lee (Jim) Shelton and Joe Al Ledesma (Diane Wasson); grandchildren: Andrea M. (Justin L.) Pedigo, Kristi L. Ledesma, Michael J. Finnerty and Michelle L. Finnerty; siblings: Elwin Cornell and Robin J. Cornell; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Elwin D. and Patricia L. Cornell; and a daughter: Danielle H. Ledesma.
The family expresses a special gratitude to Dr. Sonja Woods, Dr. Dharmen Patel, Dr. John Boys, and Ally and Angela w/Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Flag Branch Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Willis Bowers will officiate.
Interment will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Flag Branch Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.