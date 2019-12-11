Phil Myers, 67, of the Greystone community, died early Tuesday morning at his home.
He was a retired Lieutenant of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
He enjoyed golf and fishing.
Survivors include his wife: Joy Bowman Myers; one daughter and son-in-law: Leslie and Matt Smith; a grandson: Ethan House; two brothers: Ronnie Ray (Lovy) Myers and Steve Myers; one sister: Tammy (Dale) Bunce; several nieces and nephews; stepchildren: Angela Summey and her son, Brandon, and Jennifer (Nick) Susong and her children, Haley and Will Susong; special grandson: Austin Summey of the home; and a brother-in-law: Joel Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clennie “Cap” Myers and Peggy Laws Myers; one sister: Terry Arbuckle; and one brother: Lee Myers.
At his request, there will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.