Phil Pierce Jeffers, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He later retired from Magnavox in the late 80s, where he received numerous awards for safe driving and being accident free during his career there.
Phil was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was loved by so many.
He always enjoyed playing jokes and pulling pranks and always had candy to give to everyone.
Mr. Jeffers is survived by his wife of 55 years: Alberta King Jeffers; four daughters and three sons-in-law: Phyllis and Gary Vincent of Texas, Tammy and Lewis Carlyn of Georgia, Debbie and Tom Moore of Georgia, and Shelia Jeffers of Greeneville; a stepdaughter: Drusila Long of Greeneville; a stepson: Dale Gunter of White Pine; eight grandchildren: Stanley Moore, Steven Moore, Cody Carlyn, Serena Taylor, Breana West, Ashley Bove, Melissa Guinn and Stacey Svette; five stepgrandchildren: Garrick Gunter, Angela Hicks, Jonathan Hicks, Violet Malone and Jo Jo Long; seven great-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and a special niece and nephew: Margrette Clevenager and James French.
Mr. Jeffers was preceded in death by his parents: George and Kate Jeffers; sisters: Louise Kerr and Helen French; a brother: Paul Jeffers; and one stepgreat-granddaughter: Lyleanne Hicks.
The Jeffers family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Blake will officiate.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet by 10 a.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens to go in procession.
Pallbearers will include Jonathan Hicks, Kieran Hicks, Garrick Gunter, Cody Carlyn, Braxton Hicks, Stanley Moore and Stephen Moore.
The family expressed a thank you to Caris Hospice and Nurse Bunny of Maxim Healthcare Services.