Phillip A. Carter, 65, of Midway, died Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Carter was of the Christian faith.
After graduating from West Greene High School, he started working at Austin Company and has worked in industrial maintenance for several other companies throughout his career.
Mr. Carter loved to perform for family and friends, especially playing his guitar and could charm any crowd.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of 46 years: Fran Carter; his son: Jason and Allison Carter of Tampa, Florida; three grandchildren: Gwenyth, Jaxson and Alex Carter, all of Tampa; his mother: Kathryn Carter; a sister: Ruth Lamb; two brothers: Billy Joe Carter and Michael Carter; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his friends who he loved very much.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his father: Billy Joe Carter Sr.; a sister: Tonya Carter; and a brother: Ronnie Carter.
The Carter family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the Carter family at www.doughty-stevens.com.