Phillip C. Keeney, 66, of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly Friday.
Phillip was born and raised in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Phillip was a dedicated worker and after graduating from Ferris State University, found a fitting career as an engineer. While Phillip was an excellent engineer, he truly enjoyed mentoring others both at work and in life.
When he wasn’t working, Phillip enjoyed traveling, woodworking and camping with his wife of 43 years, Anita Keeney, and dog, Fozzie. He believed in taking life “Day by Day.”
In addition to his spouse, he is survived by a daughter: Samantha Keeney; a son: Eric and Prescilla Keeney; grandchildren: Madeline, Kiersten and Dominick; his mother-in-law: Beatrice Crist; a brother: Michael Keeney; and sisters: Mary Rowland and Frances Krom.
Phillip was preceded by his parents: Thurston M. Keeney and Helen S. Keeney; and his grandmother: Mary E. Keeney.
Phillip was a dedicated philanthropist and did not promote his charity work. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anonymous donations be made to the charity of the donors choice this holiday season or help out a family in need through an Angel Tree or similar opportunity.
The Keeney family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.