Phillip C. Winter, 65, of the St. James community, passed away Tuesday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
He was a retired logistics supervisor.
Mr. Winter attended Salem Lutheran Church and was a volunteer for Appalachian Helping Hands.
He a lifetime member of St. James Volunteer Fire Dept. He enjoyed riding his Harley, farming and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years: Devinda “Dee” Winter; a son and daughter-in-law: Erich and Bambi Winter of Greeneville; a daughter and son-in-law: Dana and Jason Nidiffer of Bristol; grandchildren: Zane Winter, Mia Winter, Autumn Nidiffer and Cody Nidiffer; one brother and sister-in-law: Bob and Karen Winter; two sisters: Alice Myers and Jacque Gammons; several special nieces and nephews, and special grandnieces and grandnephews, and several special cousins.
He was a son of the late J.C. and Betty Winter.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Larry Moore officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. James Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Myers, Milton Parham, Kenneth Winter, Jason Nidiffer, Ricky Sane and Daniel Myers,
Honoraray pallbearers will be the St. James Volunteer Fire Dept. and Appalachian Helping Hands.
