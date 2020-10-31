Phillip “Phil” Wilhoit, 65, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at his home.
Phil was a devoted husband, father and family man who enjoyed farming.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Pat Wilhoit; children and their spouses: Kim “Kritter” and Jimmy Malone, Curt Wilhoit and Krista Bowman, Ted and Kim Wilhoit, and Danielle Nicole and Pastor Bradley Seaton; seven grandchildren: Teddy and Amber Wilhoit, Shainah Wilhoit, Shyanne Wilhoit, Jacob Malone, Ricky Malone, Veronica Wilhoit and David Seaton; one great-grandson: Sebastian Wilhoit; three stepbrothers: Ted Seaton, Dennis Seaton and Wayland Seaton; two stepsisters: Elizabeth Jones and Peggy Keller; nieces and nephews: Sam Wilhoit, Simon Wilhoit, Holly Giampietro, Jason Kilday and Kristi Rader; several cousins; special aunts: Betty Anderson of Florida and Aunt George of Greeneville; and special friends: Jerry Gillam, Larry White, and many others, including his co-workers at CenturyLink, David and Pat Hensley, Clifford Williams, Lanny Love and Gene Mott.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel “Sam” Wilhoit and JoAnn Wilhoit-Seaton; a brother: Wayne Wilhoit; and a stepsister: Janice Covington.
Phil attended Crossroads Cowboy Church. He loved testifying of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His favorite quote was taken from his Pastor Tim Goss, “It will be alright, just pray about it.”
He retired after 30 plus years from CenturyLink. He was the owner of Signs Plus and Still Waters Antiques.
Phil enjoyed volunteering with the 2nd Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of American Legion Post No. 64.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Tim Goss and Pastor Bradley Seaton officiating.
Graveside serviced will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Mountain Home Veterans Affairs National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Free Will Baptist Family Ministries Children’s Home, c/o Heart Stone Ranch Equestrian Center, 90 Stanley Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
