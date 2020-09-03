Phillip Thomas Johnson, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Worthington Industries.
Mr. Johnson was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed his time spent working on the farm.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Suzanne and Travis Shults; grandchildren: Jesse Shults and Hannah Shults; one brother and sister-in-law: Eugene and Brenda Johnson; three nephews: Derrick Johnson, Daniel and Kasey Johnson, and Devan and Erica Johnson; his lifelong partner: Myra Johnson; several great-nephews and a great-niece; and an aunt: Elmina Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Eugene and Juliet Linebarger Johnson; and a brother: Van Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Jim Dumond officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church.