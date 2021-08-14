Phillis Uehlein went to be with the Lord Aug. 7 in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Phillis was born November 2, 1939, in Greene County to Allie and Bonnie Shepherd. She grew up in Washington County.
Phillis was a graduate of Washington College Academy, salutatorian of the class of 1957 and class delegate to Girls State in the summer of 1956. She was a 1959 graduate of Central Technical Institute, Airline Division, Kansas City, Missouri.
During her working life, Phillis was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C.; Braniff International Airways stationed in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Magnavox in Greeneville; Takoma Medical Group in Greeneville; and Phillips Consumer Electronics Company in Jefferson City.
Phillis enjoyed her life dream of being a stay-at-home mom during her children’s growing up years.
Besides her parents, Phillis was preceded in death by two husbands: Joseph E. Uehlein and Budford T. Perkins Sr.; and a son: Michael J. Uehlein.
Phillis is survived by two sons, one daughter, three daughters-in-law and a son-in-law: Patrick and MaryAnn of Randleman, North Carolina, Claudia of Clinton, Connecticut, Kevin and Julie of Tullahoma, and Deirdre and Craig Wert of Sandpoint, Idaho; and her grandchildren: Eli Uehlein and Kelsey Black of Haddam, Connecticut, Kellye and Avery Hazelwood of High Point, North Carolina, Alex Uehlein of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Connor Uehlein of Randleman, and Jacob Uehlein and Ellie Uehlein, both of Tullahoma.
A service for family and friends will be held graveside at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, Greeneville, Wednesday at 2 p.m., where she will be interred with her husband Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to the Uelein family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.