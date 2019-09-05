Phyllis A. Cox, 68, of Mosheim, born Feb. 14, 1951, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Cox was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her husband: Dewey Cox; son: Josh Cox and his fiancé, Kierney Jarvis; a grandson: Dakota Cox; sisters: Patricia Million and Barbara Wright; nephews: Tim Wright and Matt Million; and a niece: Gina Broyles.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Hobert and Verla Morgan; and a sister: Elizabeth.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown, Saturday at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service at 11 a.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. David Duggar will officiate.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.