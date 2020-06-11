Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley (Died: May 25, 2020) Jun 11, 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley, 72, of Mosheim, passed away May 25, 2020.A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Funeral Home Celebration Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley Doughty-stevens Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Hammonds Steps Down As Greeneville Football Coach Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.