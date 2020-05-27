Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley, 72, of Mosheim, passed away Monday morning at her home.
She retired from Tommy Haun State Farm Insurance Agency.
Phyllis attended Midway United Methodist Church, where she played the piano. She was also the pianist for The Believer’s for more than 20 years.
Survivors include her husband: Richard Nalley; one son and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Kaye Hatley; one grandson: Joseph Hatley; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill and Judy Morrison, and Jackie and Linda Morrison; and three nephews and their wives: Scottie and Lissa Morrison, Brian Morrison, and Anthony and Jessica Morrison.
She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Frances Morrison.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice.
A celebration of her life will be held June 14 at 2 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jerry Holt officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.