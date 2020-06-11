Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley Jun 11, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley, 72, of Mosheim, passed away May 25, 2020.A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phyllis Ann Morrison Nalley Chapel Funeral Home Celebration Doughty-stevens Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Arnold 'Big A' Shelton (Died: June 4, 2020) Hammonds Steps Down As Greeneville Football Coach Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.