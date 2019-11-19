Phyllis Ann Webb, 69, of Old Asheville Highway, Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
Phyllis was a cook at Morning Pointe, and a former employee of Hurd Lock.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years: Gary Webb; four children: Michael (Amy) Christie of Midway, Renee (Vince) Hockeborn, Sabrina Web, and Randall (Chelsie) Webb, all of Mosheim; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister: Patsy Malone of Midway; three brothers: Jimmy (Marlene) Wykle of Midway, Rusty (Heather) McAmis of Florida and Tony (Lela) Malone of Blountville; several nieces and nephews; many special friends; and a very special friend: Louise Dugger of Jacksonville, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her father: Muriel Wykle; her mother: Mary McAmis; a brother: Dennis “Shorty” Hopson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tony Malone officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.