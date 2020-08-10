Phyllis Euwanda Laws, 77, of Greeneville died Friday at her home.
She was a founding member of East Greene Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Laws retired from Greene County Skills and was a member of Handicaps Unlimited.
She was a Loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend.
Survivors include two daughters: Deborah Swatzell, and Elizabeth Muhn and her husband, Justin; one son: Max Laws Jr. and his wife, Melissa; four grandchildren: Rachel Swatzell, Mitea Kirkpatrick, Emma Laws and Kylee Laws; special friends whom she thought of as her own children: Amber Starrette and Wesley Newton; one sister: Tammy and Dean King; one brother: Gale and Ann Colbaugh; a special nephew whom she helped raise: Mark Laws; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Max Roger Laws Sr., her parents: Luther and Lela Colbaugh; three sisters: Jewel Dean Ottinger, Hildred Colbaugh and Janet Ricker; a sister-in-law: Nadine Colbaugh; and a special friend and neighbor: Bud Bishop.
The Laws family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. A longtime family friend and minister will be officiating.
Everyone is asked to meet by 3 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Tuesday to go in procession for the 4 p.m. graveside service at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the Greeneville/Greene County EMS who brought great joy and love to her life: Josh Ginnings, Jeremy McKibben, Darrell Price, David McCracken, Jordan Clark, and Joshua Rodrigues.
The family expressed special thanks to Caris Home Health and Fresenius Kidney Care Eastern Tennessee.
