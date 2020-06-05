FALL BRANCH — Phyllis Jean Roberts, 65, of Baileyton, went to be with the Lord May 29.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Roberts; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter: Frances Wynn; three sons: Tommy Ramey, Will Ramey, and Chris Ramey and his wife, Danielle; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel.