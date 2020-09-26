Phyllis Metcalf, 69, of Carters Valley Road, passed away Wednesday at her residence.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Metcalf attended the Lord’s House of Chuckey.
She is survived by a husband: Vestil Holland; three sons: Clifford James Metcalf and his wife, Karen, of Greene County, David Metcalf of Michigan, and Corey Allen Metcalf of Greeneville; four daughters: Ruth Ann Hensley and her husband, Billy, of Bulls Gap, Rebecca Gail Metcalf of Greeneville, Gina Marie Dean and her husband, Keith, of Morristown, and Eva Lashay Hinkle of Greeneville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: Clifford B. Metcalf; one daughter: Tammy L. Metcalf; and her parents: J.D. and Julia Trantham.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Claude Smith officiating and the eulogy by Gina Dean.
Interment will follow the service in Carters Station Cemetery at Albany.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.