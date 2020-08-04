Phyllis Riddle, 69, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a very loving mother and grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother.
She was very active in the church and loved The Lord.
Phyllis retired after 30 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She is survived by her son: Jamie Riddle; daughters and sons-in-law: Brandi and Lonnie Owens; Tina Riddle, Marlene Riddle, and Terri and David Hinkle; grandchildren: Haley and Caleb Ward, Emma Riddle, Mason Riddle, Jessie Riddle, James Riddle, Dennis Malone, Dillon Seaton, Gracie Seaton, and Skylar McLemore; a brother: Dennis Seaton; sisters and brother-in-law: Fredna and Garry Morrison, Patricia and Gene Ross, and Mary Sue Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James A. Riddle; a son: Anthony Seaton; her father and mother: Fred and Reba Seaton; and a brother: Samuel “Sam” Seaton.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Interment will follow at Shelton Mission Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.