Phyllis Williams, 54, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughter: Tara Jennings; her son: Chris Jennings; three grandchildren: Colt Jennings, Braxton Jennings and Natalie Jennings; two brothers: Don Bruce and Jr. Bruce; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; a “Sister in Love”: Margaret Vitale; and a sister-in-law: Carrie Robinson
She was preceded in death by her mother: Helen Louise Bruce; her father: Herbert Eugene Bruce; sisters: Eljana Cloe Crawford and Patricia Louise Mathes; a brother: Phillip Bruce; a sister-in-law: Brenda Bruce; and two great-nephews.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.