ROGERSVILLE — Polly Gene Robinette Penley, 90, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center.
She retired for North American Philips (Magnavox) with 40 plus years of service.
Mrs. Penley was a member of Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Grover C. “Pete” Penley; her parents: Carson and Clara Goan Robinette; a brother: M.C. Robinette Jr., and his wife: Barbara; sisters, Eula Kate Sexton, Evelyn Jessee and her husband, Arnold, and Millicent Thacker and her husband, Earl; and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her brother: Wayne Robinette, and his wife, Shirley; a special great-grandson: Zack Wilds, who resided with her; a special daughter-in-law: Glenda Jones; two sons: Kyle and Warren Gene Penley; four grandchildren: Brandy, Alexander, Alisha and Shane; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She will lie in state from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Providence (County Line) Cemetery with Elder Everette Weems officiating. Friends and family are asked to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and wear facial coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Cemetery, Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Church Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.