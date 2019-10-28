Porshia Rice Cutshall, 102, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East Hospital.
She attended Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Her family was her pride and joy.
Mrs. Cutshall loved to sew and quilt.
She loved everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara and Loyd Holt, Marcella and Jon Pursley, and Pauline Cutshaw; grandchildren: Rhonda and Larry Collins, Chris and Sharon Pursley, Ryan and Malinda Holt, and Alan and Tiffany Pursley; great-grandchildren: Alex and Amanda Davis, Tanner and Taylor Pursley, Ginnie and Maddie Collins, Susanna and Simon Holt, Duayne and Drew Pursley, and Eli Long; great-great-grandchildren: Sadie, Levi and Loralie Davis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
She was preceded in death by husband: Manley Cutshall; a daughter: Frances Lucille; her parents: Cullis and Margaret Rice; a son-in-law: Larry Cutshaw; five brothers; four sisters; and an infant great-grandaughter: Emma Faith Holt
The family will receive friends Monday from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sam Smith, the Rev. E.J. Swatsell, and the Rev. Mark Barber.
The graveside service will be at 11 am Tuesday at River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Pursley, Ryan Holt, Alan Pursley, Larry Collins, Tanner Pursley, Alex Davis, David Rice and Jimmy King.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Bewleys Chapel UMC; and very special friends: Bill and Helen Davenport, Carl and Barbara Belcher, Marlene Brown, Everette and Marilyn Hagerman, and Vera.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedysis Hospice for all their love and support.
