Portia Ellen Garber Reynolds was born Nov. 11, 1948, to the late Lee A. Garber Sr. and Mary Pauline Voiles Garber. She grew up in the Romeo community of Greene County and graduated from North Greene High School in 1966.
Portia owned and operated Portia’s Family Hair Care for 48 plus years. She made many friends through her business over the years where she witnessed and shared her love of God to hundreds of people.
Portia was a rock and a prayer warrior in our family and in the church, always testifying and praising God for the things He had done in her life and that she had witnessed in others.
She attended Brittontown Church.
Portia is survived by her husband: Hobert Reynolds; children: Cole and Teresa Spears, Celeste Casteel, and Nathan and Lori Reynolds; grandchildren: Luke Reynolds, Kyle Reynolds, Hunter Casteel and Shantelle (Andrew) Frazier; brothers: Lee A. (Kim) Garber Jr. and Carl E. (Trish) Garber; an aunt: Mary Alice Dotson; nephews: Andrew Garber, Chad (Ashley) Garber and Nathan Peek; nieces: Pam (Alan) Stapleton and Carla (Paul) Todaro; great-nephews: Kole Garber, Ben Garber and Michael Stapleton; great-nieces: Chanley Garber (Andrew) Cox, Caroline Garber, Emma Graber, Holly Todaro and Rachel (Zach) Booth; great-great-nieces: Maisie Cox and Eliza Booth; a sister-in-law: Pat Armstrong; many dear cousins; many church friends in Tennessee and North Carolina; and best friends: Della and the Rev. Ron Dotson.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by a brother: Larry Garber; nephews: Aaron Garber and Michael Garber; and a niece: Kendra Lusk.
A graveside service will be Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Dotson and the Rev. Roger Dykes officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 3:30 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ramsey, Caden Ramsey, Dave Messer, Stacey Franklin, Luke Reynolds and Eugene Britton.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.