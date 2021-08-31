Preacher Roy Mullins, 75, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East. His wife of 52 years, Burnett McKinney Mullins, preceded him in death just 10 days prior.
Roy was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Harlan County, Kentucky. When he was still very young, his family moved to Jonesville, Virginia.
Roy served in the U.S. Army from January 1966 to December 1967, earning the rank of Sergeant (E-5). He served in the 3rd Armored Division in Fire Direction Control (MOS 13E20). For most of his time in the Army, he was stationed in Friedberg, Germany.
Roy was called to preach in July 1971 and faithfully preached the Word for 50 years. During his 50 years of serving the Lord, Roy pastored Plain View Baptist Church, Jonesville, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Ewing, Virginia, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Jonesville, Thompson Settlement Baptist Church, Jonesville, and Sunrise Baptist Church, Bulls Gap. He was forced to retire from pastoring due to declining health, but he never stopped preaching. At the time of his death, he was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marshall and Rachel Mullins; four sisters: Bernice Mullins, Bonnie Mullins, Sudie Pleasant and Hattie Livesay; and one brother: Ernest Mullins.
He is survived by his children: Deborah (Don) Collette, Larry Mullins and Gary Mullins; foster son: Manford (Audrey) Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the family has decided to not have a funeral. A graveside service will be Friday at 4 p.m. in Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery, Bulls Gap.