Prescillia Lou Shelton, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home with family and friends by her side.
She was of the Baptist faith and.
Prescillia retired from Hurd Lock.
She was a loving mom, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend. She will be sadly missed.
Prescillia is survived by two daughters: Teresa Shelton and Dee (Ronnie) Shores; two sisters: Darnell Tolliver and Jean Hinkle; grandchildren: Josh Shores, Heath Starnes, Ashley (Josh) Morgan and Brandy (Brian) Key; great-grandchildren: Nolan Shores, Karson and Kyndall Starnes, Isaiah and Asher Morgan, and Bryleigh and Dustin Key; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Dana Rhea Shelton; her parents: Clomer and Ethel (Deyton) Weems; two sisters: Mary Ragon and Lucy King; an infant brother: Davey Harvey Weems; and an infant sister: Linda Lee Weems.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Shores, Heath Starnes, Ronnie Starnes, James Tolliver and Tony King.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Michael Hartsell and Cindy and the others of Summit Medical Group, Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, Always Caring Care Giving Agency, and Kay with United Healthcare.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.