Princie Bailey, 94, of the DeBusk community, a loving wife, devoted Christian, mother, and grandmother to many, passed away Saturday at her home.
She is survived by her children: Richard and Ruth Bailey, Billy and Faye Bailey, Carl and Robbie Bailey, Kathy Bailey, Earl and Vicki Bailey, Michael and Karen Bailey, Larry and Sherry Bailey, Robbie and Joyce Cobble, Conny Bailey and Suzanne Estepp, David and Janis Greene, and Brian and Teresa Smith; 33 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Ralph and Brown Hensley, Elsie Hensley, Helen Goodman and Phyllis Jones; a brother-in-law: Delbert Sauls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Bailey; one son: Jerry Bailey; daughter and son-in-law: Barbara and Bill Denney; grandchild: Karen Beth Bailey; two great-grandchildren: Creed Bailey and Chase Bailey; brothers and sisters: Murphy Hensley, Von Hensley, Dillie Hulse, Nora Riddle, Evelyn Sauls and Ellen Shelton; her parents: Carmen and Delitha Hensley; her grandmother: Dillie Blankenship; and several in-laws.
The family would like to make special mention to: the friends of Mt. O Dale Church and Bethel Baptist Church, Nicholas Estepp, Tim Houser, Jim Goodman, Lyle (Ponch) Smith, Amedysis Hospice, and Dr. Tunker and his staff.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Bolden and the Rev. Shean Hobbs officiating.
Interment will follow in Bethel Full Gospel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Bailey’s grandsons.
