MORRISTOWN — Que Vee “Q.V.” Gillette, 83, passed away Monday at her home in Morristown of natural causes.
She was a longtime member of Morningside Baptist Church and was saved at a young age at Shady Grove Baptist Church.
She and her husband/soulmate, the late George Robert Gillette, owned and operated several small businesses in the Lakeway area.
After “Georges” passing, Q.V. especially enjoyed spending time and making friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Morristown.
She was active in their Rook Club.
She loved her family and was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and foster-mother.
Along with her husband of 51 years, she was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Minnie Archer; a sister: Madge Walker; and brothers: Euarl Archer and Harry A. Archer.
Survivors include her children: Bobbie (Rod) Barnhart and George (Pamela) Gillette Jr.; her foster daughter: Linda (David) Duncan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other special family members.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Bonnie Vick, Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Avalon Hospice and Joe Huntsman.
The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home.
Graveside services are Friday at 11 a.m. Friday in Hamblen Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ross Woody officiating.