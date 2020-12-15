R.L. Anderson, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He retired from Magnavox and was a longtime member of the Greeneville Masonic Lodge No. 3.
He is survived by his sons: Robert Anderson and Bobby Anderson; three daughters: Debra Malone, Rebecca Hatley and Angie Anderson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers: Freddie Anderson, Sammy Anderson, and Budgie Anderson of Gatlinburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Gwondola Anderson; and a son: Johnny Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. James Cline officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hudson, Nathan Hudson, Jeffrey Hudson, Jason Hudson, Fred Rash and Stacey Ward.
