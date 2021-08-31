Ralph Bowers, 77, of Chuckey passed away very peacefully at his home after a lengthy battle with dementia.
He was a leader in agriculture and dairy. He owned and operated his own dairy for 39 years. He served for 32 years on the Farm Bureau Board and Greene County Farm Bureau as president. He also served eight years as Greene County Assessor of Property, and hosted Kids Day on the Farm for City and County 3rd Graders for 13 years.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Brenda Babb Bowers; a granddaughter: Tara and Steven Huff; great-grandchildren: Denver Huff and EllaKate Huff; sisters: Helen (Bill) Davenport, Nellie (Claude) Phillips and Patsy (Arnold) Bishop; brothers: the Rev. Richard (Dessie) Bowers, George (Carolyn) Bowers, and the Rev. Bob (Debbie) Bowers; sisters-in-law: Winifred Shipley, Becky Bowers-Solomon and Patricia Bowers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Randy Bowers; his parents: Denver and Adelee Bowers; sisters: Marie (Jack) Grubbs, Ann (Fred) Lamons and Dorothy Shaw (Marvin); two brothers: the Rev. Jimmy Bowers and Tom Bowers; and a brother-in-law: Charles Shipley.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robert Charlton and the Rev. Barry Sarver officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 5:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steven Huff, Denver Huff, Robert Rogers, Scott Jennings, Doug Shipley, Mike Shipley and Robert Wilhoit.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Greene County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund, 1431 West Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
