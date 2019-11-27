FALL BRANCH — Ralph E. Martin, 92, of Limestone, died Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Born March 25, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of Washington County.
He graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1943 from Sulphur Springs High School, and attended the University of Kentucky.
Ralph was a veterinarian, cattle breeder and dairy farmer for 50 years at Long Acre Farms. He was a former member of the Dairy board, Co-op board and Johnson City Power board for many years. Ralph served on many bank boards and was the chairman of the Washington County Tax Equalization Board.
The family expressed a thank you to the doctors, nurses, hospice team and others on the 4300 wing of Johnson City Medical Center for the special care and treatment of Uncle Ralph.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Naomi Ruth Martin; his parents: Frank Martin and Maude Hayes Martin Smith; and a brother: Kenneth Albert “PeeWee” Smith.
Ralph is survived by his sisters-in-law: Mary “Mickie” Thomas and Imogene Silvers-Smith, both of Limestone; a niece; Amelia Thomas of Limestone; nephews: John (Lisa) Thomas Jr. of August, Wisconsin, and Lewis (Vicki) Thomas of Jonesborough; great-nieces: Rosie T. (Will) Kasputis of Augusta and Rebeka Thomas of Jonesborough; great-nephews: J.C. (Crystal) Thomas of Huffman, Texas, Daniel Thomas of Augusta, and Noah (Emily) Thomas of Jonesborough; great-great-nieces and nephews: Charlie, Alan, Ava and Sam Huffman; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be C.W. “Bill” Smith Jr., Jimmy Rector, Franklin Lane, Joey Keys, Harold Pendleton and Charles “Bit” Keys.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Fuller, Richard Manis, the Breakfast Bunch at Glendale Grocery, P.C. Snapp, Don Squibb, Jack Cox, Scott Buckingham and Gen. Ronnie Hite.