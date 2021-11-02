Ralph J. Cogdell, 96, of Judy Drive, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, North Carolina.
Ralph was a World War II veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart.
He retired from Cutter/Bayer Laboratories.
Ralph was a member of the First Church of God.
He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a son of David Wilds and Eva Armitage Cogdell and was preceded in death by four brothers: Charles, Clarence, Coy and J.D. Cogdell. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty J. Cogdell, on Feb. 3, 2012.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Ed and Jeri Cogdell of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Wayne Shoun of Huntersville, North Carolina; four grandchildren: David Cogdell, Anna Lee D’Andrea and her husband, James, Scott Shoun and his wife, Bethany, and Phillip Shoun; and four great-grandchildren: Amelia Cogdell, Bastian Cogdell; Meredith Shoun and Harrison Shoun.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel officiated by Pastor Stephen Aiken.
A military graveside service will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery conducted by Greene County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
