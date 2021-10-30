Ralph J. Cogdell (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Oct 30, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph J. Cogdell, 96, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lonnie Gudger Jr. (Died: Oct. 20, 2021) ‘Scarecrows Of Main’ Contest Winners Announced Brian Lee Tanner (Died: Oct. 24, 2021) Earl Maxwell ‘Rocky’ Morris (Died: Oct. 13, 2021) Pamela Darnell (Died: Oct. 26, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.