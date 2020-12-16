JEFFERSON CITY — Ralph R. Ayers, 59, of New Market where he had made his home for the last 25 plus years, and formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away suddenly Dec. 4.
Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting.
He was employed as a master plumber for Cooling Refrigeration Service.
Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard T. Ayers Sr. and Barbara E. Grayson Ayers.
He is survived by his siblings: Barbara Ayers (Sal) Iachello of Palm Harbor Florida, Marilyn Ayers (Joseph) Armendinger of Greeneville, and Richard T. (Ginger) Ayers Jr. of Richmond, Kentucky; nieces and nephews: Barbara Norton, Jo-Lyn Wilkerson and Joseph Armendinger, all of Greeneville, Gina-Marie, Samantha and Angela Iachello, all of Palm Harbor, and Zeke, Anna, Casey and Bekah Ayers, all of Richmond; several great-nieces and great-nephews; lots of special aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend (as Ralph would say “ My brother sent from God”) Timothy Hatchell.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be given by Volunteer State Honor Guard.
Arrangements provided by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.