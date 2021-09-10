Ralph Wilburn Jones, 86, of Goodman Loop, Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Merkel Brothers in 1999. He loved to go to auction sales every Friday and loved to work on bicycles.
He is survived by three daughters: Peggy Jeffers and her husband, David, and Jackie Roach and fiancé, Tim Ward, all of Mosheim, and Sherry Lamb and her husband, Hugh, of Greeneville; two grandsons: Dusty Foshee and his wife, Stephanie, of Greeneville, and Travis Roach and his wife, Tesskia, of Bulls Gap; three great-grandchildren: Brantley Foshee and Allison Bolinger, both of Greeneville, and Hollis Roach of Bulls Gap; a sister: Rita “Red Ann” Murr of Mosheim; two sisters-in-law: Lena Jones of Mosheim and Wilma Jones of Greeneville; a special friend: Mary Newton of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilburn and Alma Franklin Jones; four brothers: Robert, R.J., Roy and Richard Jones; two sisters: Ruth Orrick and Renell Jones; and one son-in-law: Carl Murr.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery will the Rev. Bill Cutshaw officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Murr, Willis Humbert, Mike Crawford, Jessie Roach, Camron Roach and Josh Grizzil.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Jeffers, Hugh Lamb, Tim Ward, and employees of Merkel Brothers.
