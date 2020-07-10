Ralph William Hinkle Jr. (Died: July 1, 2020) Jul 10, 2020 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph William Hinkle Jr., 69, of Greeneville, passed away July 1 at Johnson City Medical Center.A memorial service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town Considers Returning To Phase I As COVID-19 Cases Rise Investigators: Murder Suspect Arrested; Victim Killed With Blunt Object Greene Tops 100 COVID-19 Cases Greene County Schools Draft Reopening Plan Online Greeneville Moves Back To First Phase Of Reopening Plan As COVID-19 Cases Increase Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.