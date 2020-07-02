Ralph William Hinkle Jr. (Died: July 1, 2020) Jul 2, 2020 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph William Hinkle Jr., 69, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Sees Largest Daily COVID-19 Increase Ronald 'Ron' Hankins (Died: June 28, 2020) State: Third Local Person Dies From Coronavirus Body Found In Vehicle Monday Morning COVID-19 Cases Rise In Greene County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.