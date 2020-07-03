Ralph William Hinkle Jr., 69, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a former employee of TRW Ross Gear and retired after 35 years of service at Greene Valley Developmental Center.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Frances (Susie) Hinkle; a son: Claude William Hinkle; Eugene and Tammy Jeffers, whom he considered his son and daughter; godchildren: Dustin and Sierra Jeffers, and Derek Jeffers; god-grandchild: Madeline Jeffers; brothers and their spouses: Richard and Phyllis Hinkle, and David and Terrie Hinkle; sisters and their spouses: Kathy and Willard Brown, Linda Gale Ricker, Karen (Susie) Bowers, and Diane and Michael Tipton; a brother-in-law: Roger Sams; a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jackie and Ralph Metcalf; nieces: Crystal Wilhoit, Courtney Metcalf, Vickie Collins, Candida Thorne and Suzette Flores; nephews: Doug Metcalf, Roger Grant Sams, Brent Metcalf, Brandon Metcalf, Caden and Cobran Wilhoit, and Gideon Sams and other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Nancy and Ralph Hinkle Sr.; his grandparents: Richel and Birdie Hinkle; special grandparents: Eula and Lennie Myers who he was raised by; his mother-in-law: Claude and Pauline Sams; a brother-in-law: Grant Sams; a brother: Bobby and Betty Hinkle; and a sister: Sarah Jane (Janie) Lutrell.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
