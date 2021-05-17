RANDAL LEE BARNES

RANDAL LEE BARNES

MORRISTOWN — Randal Lee Barnes, 63, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday at his home with his family by his side.

He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.

Mr. Barnes was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Jane Craig Barnes.

He is survived by his children: Beverly (Derek Fry) Barnes, Shelly (Brady Minor) Barnes and Kylie (Josh) McEntyre; a stepson: Josh (Shea) Pitts; two brothers; three sisters; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday at Community Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.

Arrangements provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.

