MORRISTOWN — Randal Lee Barnes, 63, of Bulls Gap, passed away Friday at his home with his family by his side.
He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.
Mr. Barnes was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carson and Jane Craig Barnes.
He is survived by his children: Beverly (Derek Fry) Barnes, Shelly (Brady Minor) Barnes and Kylie (Josh) McEntyre; a stepson: Josh (Shea) Pitts; two brothers; three sisters; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for Saturday at Community Baptist Church in Bulls Gap.
Arrangements provided by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.