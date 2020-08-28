Randall Dean “Randy” Houston, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a carpenter for many years and enjoyed playing golf with his friends.
Randy was a special son, brother and friend, who was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his family and all his friends.
Survivors include his mother: Barbara Arwood; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Sharon Johnson, and Debbie and Bobby Ottinger; a special niece: Candice Pricenor and her husband, A.J.; special great-nieces and great-nephews: Khloe Henderson, Mason Henderson, Keanna Ottinger, Xander Pricenor and Kaisen Pricenor; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Barry Starrette, Adam Hatcher, Mikey Church and Phil Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his father: Doyle Houston; his stepfather: Bobby Arwood; and a brother-in-law: Rick Johnson.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Theo Hensley and his nurse, Brie.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. For the safety of Randy’s family and yours, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while in attendance. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Leisure officiating. Jeff Melton will be singing.
Family and friends are asked to meet by 1 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens to travel in procession to River Hill Cemetery for the 1:30 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Broyles, Mason Henderson, Barry Starrette, Adam Hatcher, Mikey Church and Phil Hicks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Broyles, Charles Broyles, Guy “Cotton” Broyles and Butch Hicks.