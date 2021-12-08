Randall Phil Chandler, age 76, of Midway, the Bibles Chapel Community, passed away at his home Monday evening after a short illness.
He was a member of Concord Baptist Church, where he served as trustee emeritus.
He retired after 29 years of service from BASF and he also retired after 19 years of service from Old Dominion Freight Lines.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years: Barbara Davis Chandler; one son and daughter-in-law: Billy Randall and Paula Chandler; two grandsons: Billy Frank and Astible Chandler, and Joseph Randall Chandler; a brother: Keith Chandler; nephews: Don Chandler and Phil Chandler; and nieces: Diane Arrington, Jewel Waldroupe and Lois Faye.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Rufus Chandler and Lois Dixon Chandler; brothers: Harold Chandler, Roger Chandler, Bobby Chandler, Norman Chandler and Ted Chandler; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Billie Frank Davis and Martha Gillette Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Bibles Cemetery at Mohawk. The Rev. Donnie Bible will officiate. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Billy Frank Chandler, Joseph Randall Chandler, Don Chandler, Phil Chandler, Paul Rasnic and Charlie Douthat.