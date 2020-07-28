Randy Cutshall (Died: July 25, 2020) Jul 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Randy Cutshall, 65, of Greeneville passed away Saturday at Durham-Hensley Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.There will be no formal services at this time.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Sees Highest Daily Jump In Virus Cases Fifth Greene Countian Dies From Coronavirus Leonard James Price III (Died: July 19, 2020) State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County David Davis(Died: July 23, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.