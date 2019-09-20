Randy Harrison, 64, of Greeneville, died Tuesday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was an employee of Greeneville Moose Lodge No. 692.
Survivors include his children: Travis Harrison, Lisa Evans and her husband, Matthew, and Cody Harrison and his wife, Stephanie; grandchildren: Dillion, Trey, Rae Lynn and Waylon; a great-grandson: Aiden; his mother: Wilda Harrison; one sister: Linda Carlin; his girlfriend: Sherrie Metcalf; one niece: Keema; one aunt: Katherine Bowman; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Harrison, in 2009; and his father: William H. Harrison.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Harrison, Trey Crosslin, Matthew Evans, Dillion Harrison, Charlie B. and Brad Myers.