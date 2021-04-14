Randy King, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at his home.
He was a member of Middle Creek Church of God.
Mr. King was a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Phyllis King; a son and daughter-in-law: Randy King and Brooke Haun; two daughters: Priscilla King and Gabriella “Bree” King; grandchildren: Caden, Paisley, Veronica and Airena; his mother: Lottie Mac King; a brother: David King; a sister: Sharon Delph; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Pat and Melvin Underwood; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Deon Carter and Floyd Melton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce King.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.