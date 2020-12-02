Rankin Long, 95, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during World War II.
He was retired as a Tennessee State Trooper serving Greene County.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Stephen and Adrienne Long of Greeneville; a daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Hobie Houpt; grandchildren: Aaron and Christy Long, Lindsay and Harry Haun, Courtney and Mitchel Panter, and Casey and Micah Murray; great-grandchildren: Blake Long, Brantley Long, Maggie Rose Haun, Austin Haun, Macey Haun, Hunter Haun and Elijah Murray; stepchildren: Judy and Rod Mallery, the late Gary Ball, and Hope Ann Ball, and Timothy and Debbie Ball; his special love and friend: Shirley Hulse; eight stepgrandchildren including locally Heather Ball Jones; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren: including locally McKenzie Jones; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children and wife: Marian Long DeKay; and his wife: Virgina Ball Long.
Due to COVID 19, the family will have a private graveside service in River Hill Cemetery. The United States Navy honor team will conduct military honors. The Rev. David Gibbs will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at 223 Rosa L. Parks Ste. 301, Nashville, TN 37203; or to the at Tennessee State Trooper Association https://tnstatetroopers.com/ or send to P.O. Box 17939, Nashville, TN 37217.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.